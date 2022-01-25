WATCH – Temba Mliswa on treatment of Marry Chiwenga

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa says the way Zimbabwean courts are handling the marriage dispute between Acting President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa “is certainly sending a wrong signal worldwide.”

In an interview with Lance Guma on Nehanda TV on Thursday evening, Mliswa slammed, as unacceptable, the treatment of the former model by the courts. “I will keep speaking about this and I will not stop talking about this and it has nothing to do with me interfering with the marriage.

It has me being a legislator asking for the rights of the children having access to both parents withstanding what is going on. “Every child has a right to have access to their parents. There is no way. The judiciary is certainly sending a wrong signal worldwide,” the outspoken independent legislator said.