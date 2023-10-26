WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacting to Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka

Prominent human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa reacting to Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka’s decision to order her client Marry Mubaiwa to bring evidence that she was operated on her leg.

Mtetwa had sought a postponement for the reason that her client was not in the right frame of mind to stand trial on her attempted murder charges.

The former model is accused of trying to kill her estranged husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by disconnecting his life support while he was in a South African hospital in July 2019.