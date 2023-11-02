WATCH: MP Takudzwa Ngadziore recounts abduction by CIOs with AK47s

Zimbabwe’s youngest MP Takudzwa Ngadziore (24) recounts how he was abducted by men armed with AK47s in Harare on Wednesday in a suspected case of politically motivated persecution of dissenting voices.

Ngadziore only managed to record a seven minute video on Facebook notifying people that he was being followed.

He was found tortured and naked, allegedly injected with an unknown substance before being dumped at Christon Bank, Mazowe.

“After Ngadziore quickly filmed a live video before being abducted this morning by state agents wielding AK47s, the gang was informed by their colleagues that they had been exposed and were trending on all social media platforms.