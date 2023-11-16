WATCH: Nigerian prophet tells George Chigova to ignore heart condition

A video has emerged of the late Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova (32) visiting Nigerian prophet David Uche in South Africa who appears to tell him to ignore advice that he had a heart problem and insisting “there is nothing on you, its your thoughts.”

Prophet David Uche is general overseer of The Righteous And Faithful City Ministry located in Park Central, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chigova who appears to have been with his wife at the church confessed to the Man of God that his team (SuperSport United) had been reluctant to give him a new contract because of his condition. It is unclear when the video was taken.

“They have been delaying, they say because of my heart they can’t give me a new contract… they say it’s a bit big, it’s a bit irregular but when I do my training sessions I don’t feel anything,” Chigova is heard saying in front of the congregation.

Following a heart attack in July, the former Aces Youth Soccer Academy product had been asked by SuperSport United to take a break from the sport.

Chigova was diagnosed with a heart ailment and only recently returned to training after a lengthy lay off.