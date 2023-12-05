WATCH: Filmmaker Violet Avoid explains tragic events that drove her to suicide

Two months ago Philippines-based Zimbabwean filmmaker Violet Avoid recorded a video in which she documented the tragic events that eventually led to her committing suicide only a day after she celebrated her 33rd birthday.

As reported by Nehanda Radio Avoid committed suicide, after ingesting poison.

The vlogger who once appeared in the Malowe music video by Andy Muridzo and Jeetaz Band, posted a video on Facebook that detailed her fight against depression.

In the video, which has since gone viral following her death, the filmmaker detailed how she had been raped in her workplace leading to a pregnancy that she tried to hide from her husband.

Avoid said she was unaware who had raped her, as she only discovered the next morning following a drunken binge.