Fungisai teams up with Silent Killer on Vana Vapera – Official Video

Gospel singer Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave teams up with Zimdancehall’s Man of the Moment Silent Killer for the track Vana Vapera.

The track looks at how substance abuse is ravaging Zimbabwe with many young people losing their lives.

“It is therefore imperative to conscientize and sensitize the masses on the dangers associated with such behavior. The song is prayer for God’s intervention in what seems to have become a national Disaster,” Fungisai said in the video summary on YouTube.

The video was directed by Zorodzai Chibuwe assisted by Wilson Mandiamba with the audio produced by Mono Mukundu.

The cast features appearances from Cody Rank Marshal, SOLO & Svinurai from Naiza Boom, Baba Moyana and ChurchPerson Association members.