Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
FeaturedNews

Mary Chiwenga collapses at court – VIDEO

By Nehanda TV 5,439

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Mary Mubaiwa, who is facing multiple criminal cases despite her aggravated illness, collapsed and crashed her head against the stairs at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
Comments