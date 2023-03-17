Taffy Theman remixes “Love the Way You Lie” in Open letter to Mnangagwa

Multi-talented comedian/singer Taffy Theman does his own rendition of Eminem and Rihanna’s smash hit “Love the Way you Lie” in this skit directed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

From his based in Australia, Tafadzwa Ngubozabo a.k.a Taffy Theman has now built up an impressive catalogue of skits exposing the dire political and economic situation in Zimbabwe.

“The lack of tolerance is too much, from both sides of the camps (Zanu PF and MDC). At first it used to get to me, but you see the type of comedy I do naturally requires one to have an inbuilt system of shock absorbers,” Taffy told Nehanda Radio in 2019.