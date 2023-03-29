WATCH: Ukraine receives first delivery of Western tanks, what next?

After months of campaigning, Ukraine has finally received Western tanks. They are expected to beef up its armored firepower for a potential offensive in the spring.

Before the long-awaited vehicles arrived, Ukraine had to rely on Soviet-made tanks.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Olesksiy Reznikov tweeted a video Tuesday of himself taking a British Challenger 2 for a test drive, confirming the arrival of 14 tanks.

“These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions,” he wrote, thanking U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Defense Minister Ben Wallace, and the British people.