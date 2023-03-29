WATCH: Mirror expose violence at Zanu PF primary elections in Masvingo

Chaotic Zanu PF primary elections in Masvingo saw popular money changer Esau who is allegedly aligned to Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira being assaulted and dragged out of a polling station at Francis Aphiri Primary.

A new Zanu-PF support base is emerging following the fall of several party heavyweights, including ministers during the party’s primary elections this weekend amid reports of factionalism aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Already, before the Zanu-PF politburo has announced results, several veteran parliamentarians are still in shock after they fell by the wayside during the party’s internal election. Some are also crying foul citing incidents of alleged rigging and electoral malpractices.