PARODY by Taffy Theman: Mwonzora is now selling MDC headquarters

Taffy Theman delivers another musical parody, this time imagining MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora selling the Harvest House HQ after being rejected by supporters and humiliated in by-elections where his party got ZERO seats.

The Australia based comedian Tafadzwa Ngubozabo a.k.a Taffy Theman has continued on an upward trajectory explaining political developments in Zimbabwe.

Why the name Taffy Theman? He told us “It was actually meant to be “the Man” but opted to make it one word “Theman”. Got the nickname from my workmates years ago before I started doing comedy. I initially didn’t like it but the name sort of stuck on me until I actually loved it.”