Roki talks about music, life, controversies and his comeback | The Denny J Show

Rockford Josphats a.k.a Roki gives an in depth no holds barred interview covering everything from his music, baby mamas, his relationship with Passion Java and the accompanying bad publicity among other topics.

Roki is a guest on The Denny J Show brought to you by Boyz Dze Tonaz TV.