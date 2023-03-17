WATCH: PSMI workers committee chairman speaks on plight of workers

Addressing journalists at Parkview Hospital, Munyaradzi Nharaunda, the chairman of the PSMI workers’ committee said one of their employees based in Bulawayo took his own life due to pressure.

“Our loss control supervisor committed suicide due to pressure of not having enough on the table to take care of his family,” he said. “He had accrued so much debts and the people were now demanding their money. PSMI failed to give him his money and and he ended up choosing death.”

PSMI is an investment arm of the embattled Public Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS).

PSMI has 153 clinics across the country and have since been closed after workers downed tools citing incapacitation.