AKA & Sjava – Sponono (Official Audio) ft. Baby S.O.N, 031 Choppa

After the tragic assassination of popular South African rapper AKA his fans have been awaiting the release of music from his Mass Country album and Sponono was the first to be uploaded on his You Tube channel on Thursday.
One commentator remarked “This is by far one of the most well put together projects to come out of South Ah! Kiernan had an incredicle ear for good music. A timeless, unmatchable sound. LongLiveSupaMegaLiveLong!!!! We’ll miss you.”
Another said; “I believe the world robbed us from AKA I know he gave it all for this Album so we will keep playing his album till heaven doors open and allows visiting hours. Continue sleeping AKA your legacy will keep going for many years to come.. Namibia 🇳🇦 approved.”
Some of the lyrics below
[Chorus: S.O.N]
You may look at my baby
Body gon’ make you go crazy
Sponono, sponono
Dié ding, I need it
The way you shake it, baby, dumb with it
Sponono, sponono
[Refrain: 031Choppa]
Pull up in a four door
Umkami, ng’zok’ lobola (Ng’zok’ lobola), uh
I took her to the stolo (Stolo)
She want the Louis V’s, izambane la pondo, yeah
Pull up in a four door (Four door)
Umkami, ng’zok’ lobola (Lobola), uh
I took her to the stolo (Stolo)
She want the Louis V’s, izambane la pondo (Pondo, pondo, pondo)
[Verse 1: AKA]
You already know the vibes
It’s a lot of clickbait, salt and spice
Diamonds in the face, I shine you shine
Made a lot of mistakes, gave me time
When I lost faith you would say “It’s fine”
They cannot touch what God designed
Go ahead, crush, so proud you mine
This is real love, it’s ride or die
Touch me, squeeze me
Make mе believe in mysеlf, it’s fine
When I was at my weakest, you sparked this fire
God sent you to give me juice and ice
Perfect combination, suit and tie
Angel, halo
See you in my dreams in porcelain white
Main thing you taught me was “Don’t reply”
You already gave them a extra life
[Chorus: S.O.N]
You may look at my baby
Body gon’ make you go crazy
Sponono, sponono
Dié ding, I need it
The way you shake it, baby, dumb with it
Sponono, sponono
U sponono
[Verse 2: Sjava]
Ngifun’ uk’hamba nawe mina my sponono
S’khohlwe yimpilo yentsokolo
Ngifun’ uk’hamba nawe mina my sponono
S’khohlwe yimpilo yentsokolo
Sithi private location, siblome soy’ two
Ng’qed’uk’shisi i-Jet (Uh), flight for two (Uh)
Passport gwel’ u-ink, ama-tattoo (Tattoo)
Ngifun’ sithi private location, siblome soy’ two
S’qed’uk’shisi i-Jet (Uh), flight for two (Uh)
Passport xhafa-xhafa tsama tattoo (Two nje)
[Bridge: S.O.N]
U Sponono
Sponono
Sponono
Sponono, sponono
[Chorus: S.O.N]
You may look at my baby
Body gon’ make you go crazy
Sponono, sponono
Dié ding, I need it
The way you shake it, baby, dumb with it
Sponono, sponono
U sponono
[Outro: S.O.N]
You don’t ever have to change, you just gotta stay the same
(Sponono, sponono, yeah)
Every time you leave it pains, all I ever need is my bae
(Sponono, sponono, woah, woah)