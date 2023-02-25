AKA & Sjava – Sponono (Official Audio) ft. Baby S.O.N, 031 Choppa

After the tragic assassination of popular South African rapper AKA his fans have been awaiting the release of music from his Mass Country album and Sponono was the first to be uploaded on his You Tube channel on Thursday.

One commentator remarked “This is by far one of the most well put together projects to come out of South Ah! Kiernan had an incredicle ear for good music. A timeless, unmatchable sound. LongLiveSupaMegaLiveLong!!!! We’ll miss you.”

Another said; “I believe the world robbed us from AKA I know he gave it all for this Album so we will keep playing his album till heaven doors open and allows visiting hours. Continue sleeping AKA your legacy will keep going for many years to come.. Namibia 🇳🇦 approved.”

Some of the lyrics below

[Chorus: S.O.N]

You may look at my baby

Body gon’ make you go crazy

Sponono, sponono

Dié ding, I need it

The way you shake it, baby, dumb with it

Sponono, sponono

[Refrain: 031Choppa]

Pull up in a four door

Umkami, ng’zok’ lobola (Ng’zok’ lobola), uh

I took her to the stolo (Stolo)

She want the Louis V’s, izambane la pondo, yeah

Pull up in a four door (Four door)

Umkami, ng’zok’ lobola (Lobola), uh

I took her to the stolo (Stolo)

She want the Louis V’s, izambane la pondo (Pondo, pondo, pondo)

[Verse 1: AKA]

You already know the vibes

It’s a lot of clickbait, salt and spice

Diamonds in the face, I shine you shine

Made a lot of mistakes, gave me time

When I lost faith you would say “It’s fine”

They cannot touch what God designed

Go ahead, crush, so proud you mine

This is real love, it’s ride or die

Touch me, squeeze me

Make mе believe in mysеlf, it’s fine

When I was at my weakest, you sparked this fire

God sent you to give me juice and ice

Perfect combination, suit and tie

Angel, halo

See you in my dreams in porcelain white

Main thing you taught me was “Don’t reply”

You already gave them a extra life

[Chorus: S.O.N]

You may look at my baby

Body gon’ make you go crazy

Sponono, sponono

Dié ding, I need it

The way you shake it, baby, dumb with it

Sponono, sponono

U sponono

[Verse 2: Sjava]

Ngifun’ uk’hamba nawe mina my sponono

S’khohlwe yimpilo yentsokolo

Ngifun’ uk’hamba nawe mina my sponono

S’khohlwe yimpilo yentsokolo

Sithi private location, siblome soy’ two

Ng’qed’uk’shisi i-Jet (Uh), flight for two (Uh)

Passport gwel’ u-ink, ama-tattoo (Tattoo)

Ngifun’ sithi private location, siblome soy’ two

S’qed’uk’shisi i-Jet (Uh), flight for two (Uh)

Passport xhafa-xhafa tsama tattoo (Two nje)

[Bridge: S.O.N]

U Sponono

Sponono

Sponono

Sponono, sponono

[Chorus: S.O.N]

You may look at my baby

Body gon’ make you go crazy

Sponono, sponono

Dié ding, I need it

The way you shake it, baby, dumb with it

Sponono, sponono

U sponono

[Outro: S.O.N]

You don’t ever have to change, you just gotta stay the same

(Sponono, sponono, yeah)

Every time you leave it pains, all I ever need is my bae

(Sponono, sponono, woah, woah)