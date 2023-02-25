Zimdancehall star Ras Pompy unleashes controversial VIDEO ‘Skin to Skin’

Zimdancehall star Ras Pompy has unleashed a controversial ‘age restricted video’ for his song titled “Skin To Skin” and the offering is dividing opinion amongst music lovers.

Ras Pompey burst onto the music scene in 2014 when he was just 13 years old, which probably explains why some people are shocked to see him in a raunchy video.

Born Nyasha Reginald Mano in Mbare in a family of three the youngster though has an impressive catalogue of songs that include Style and Pattern, Nzira Dzevakoma, Tochivharira, Change Giya and Tobhilivha na Most High.