Better – Maskiri x Shugeta (featuring Elli-ot KOH) Official Video

Track number 3 taken from Pengaudzoke EP, Maskiri x Shugeta featuring Elli-ot KOH and Anna Honde.

Story by Butterphly Phunk, Produced by Cymplex, Visuals by SAP.

Maskiri, born Alishias Musimbe on 6 April 1982 is a Zimbabwean rapper born in CHitungwiza. He is considered a veteran in the rap game.