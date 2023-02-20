Taffy Theman – Mapostori for E.D oshoropodza Mukuru wenyika

Australia based comedian Taffy Theman delivers another remixed song under the skit titled “Mapostori for E.D oshoropodza Mukuru wenyika.”

Tafadzwa Ngubozabo a.k.a Taffy Theman has created hilarious videos targeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his predecessor Robert Mugabe, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and many others in the Zanu PF regime.

Even those in the opposition have not been spared. His opening line ‘Nhau dzichiverengwa neni – the news read by me” endeared him to thousands who soon followed him online. The aptitude he displays in analysing current affairs in Zimbabwe and turning this into skits is impressive.