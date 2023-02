If you love the music of the late Simon “Choppa” Chimbetu then you will love this banging remix of his hit song “Mafuta” featuring his son Sulumani Chimbetu, Tytan and Lamont Chitepo.

Produced by Mr Kamera and Spirit Fingerz, mixed and mastered by Spirit Fingerz, the original song was written by Simon Chimbetu, with the remix executive produced by Chitepo with co-executive producer Papa Stavo.

The video was shot by Lutch Media, Andy Cutta and Lighthouse City Media.