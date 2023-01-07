Zanu PF youths filmed assaulting elderly opposition CCC supporters

Shocking footage of ruling Zanu PF party youths assaulting elderly opposition CCC supporters in #Zimbabwe for holding a meeting has emerged.

No official response has come from Zanu PF over the video so far.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) meanwhile has issued a statement saying;

“The ZRP has taken note of a video which has gone viral on social media on alleged political violence in Murewa North. Investigations are now in progress. More details will be released in due course.”

Zimbabwe is set to hold its harmonised elections sometime later this year and this footage demonstrates once again why free and fair elections remain a pipe dream.