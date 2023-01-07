WATCH: Winky D ft Qounfuzed XYZ (OFFICIAL VIDEO) off Eureka Eureka

Man of the Moment Winky D unleashes another serving from his Eureka Eureka album, this time a collaboration with UK based Zimdancehall singer Qounfuzed on the song titled XYZ.

Winky D launched his album at a packed Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on 31 December 2022 and many songs on it have seen the ruling Zanu PF blowing its top, fuming over criticism of its corruption record.

One of those who collaborated with Winky, rapper Holy Ten has since buckled under pressure and is doing his best to retreat and curry favour with the ruling party.