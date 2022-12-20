SDA Church Mandara || Elder Albert Machando || Huchenjeri Vakapusa

Seventh Day Adventist church Elder, Albert Machando with a sermon delivered on the 17th of December titled “Huchenjeri Vakapusa” where he says “we only want good when it suits us.”

In September 2020 Machando made headlines after imploring men in relationships to provide for their girlfriends financially.

Elder Machando said men pay ladies of the night to give them a service, something they can easily get from the their girlfriends, yet they refuse to provide for their women for something that’s given so freely.

He went on to say women are stupid and silly for staying in relationships which are not mutually beneficial, slaving for a man who doesn’t see it fit to provide for them.