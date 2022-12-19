We are Better than CCC and ZANU PF – Robert Chapman from DUZ

Robert Chapman of the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe addresses a press conference where he pitches their vision why he feels that his party is better than Zanu PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

A few days ago the Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) formerly led by Nkosana Moyo endorsed Chapman and his Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, APA said it could not in good conscience form an alliance with either Zanu PF, MDC, or the CCC, because they did not share the same values of meritocracy-based politics.

“We cannot in all conscience support either Zanu PF or the MDC in its various guises, including that of CCC.

“Both parties have consistently displayed a culture of violence, intolerance towards those who might challenge the top leadership, misogyny and a lack of depth in finding practical solutions to the self-inflicted challenges that face our country,” APA said in their statement.