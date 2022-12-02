WATCH: Ghana MP labels opponent the ‘Harry Maguire of economics’

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has once again come under criticism, this time in the most bizarre of settings as his name popped up in the Ghanaian Parliament.

In the footage, Issac Adongo (A politician and member of the Ghanaian Parliament) labelled Dr Mahamudu Bawumia an “economic Maguire ”, drawing a parallel in performance to the defender’s plunge in form since his £80 million move to Old Trafford.

MPs of the Ghanaian Parliament erupted with laughter at what was one of the most bizarre analogies as Adongo accused Bawumia, who is also the vice president and Head of the Economic Management Team of scoring repeated economic “own goals”.

Adongo pointed to the fact that the Red Devils centre-back had also been aiding opponents to beat United with a spate of own goals, arguing that Bawumia had become a threat to Ghana’s economy and is a key figure in the deterioration of the country’s economic fundamentals.

“This economic Maguire went to Mallam Atta market and we were clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign currency. When we have this Maguire an opportunity to be at the centre of our defence, he became a risk to our own goal,” he said.

He then added: “Our Maguire is now tackling the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them.”

Maguire has been the subject of a number jokes, insults and memes for almost a year now as he struggles to string together consistent performances for his club in England, leading to his relegation to the bench this season.

The 29-year-old Maguire is currently involved in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar alongside Ghana, and is expected to feature against current Africa cup of Nations champions Senegal in the round of 16.

The Black Stars are still looking to become the third African side to qualify for the last 16 after Morocco did so, and they will have to beat the challenge of a Luis Suarez-led Uruguay on Friday evening. IOL News