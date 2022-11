Musicians Winky D, Freeman, Ammara Brown, Sandra Ndebele, Holy Ten and Hwabaraty team up for the song “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” to push the theme of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Pushed by Population Solutions for Health Zimbabwe the song is part of the movement urging people to SPEAK OUT when they witness signs or experience GBV.

#LoveShouldntHurt #RudoHarurove #UthandoKaluhlukumezi #SpeakOut