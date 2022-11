Zimdancehall chanter Poptain releases his brand new video for the song “Mari”, a poetic song mainly talking about how he does not wish to be changed by riches, weather its his character or behavior or the way he see’s the people around him especially the woman that he loves and cares for.

The artist says everyone wishes to be rich hence why he chose to sing about money as well.

The song was produced by @Leekay Di Man Instrumentals and directed by @ajvafriart.