Chris Mutsvangwa responds to apology by Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao

Here’s Zimpapers Chaiperson Tommy Sithole, in Dubai today interviewing Chris Mutsvangwa on the open letter to #ZanuPF members that @PatrickZhuwao and I wrote to them – yesterday 15 Nov 2022 – apologising for our ill-conceived use of and association with the hashtag #ZanuPFMustGo! pic.twitter.com/T2wM5YwFjF — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) November 16, 2022

In an open letter to their Zanu-PF comrades, Moyo and late former President Robert Mugabe’s nephew maintained that Mnangagwa assumed power in 2017, through a military coup that “targeted us and other comrades linked with the so-called G40″.

“Between 2018 and 2020 – on the back of the 15 November 2017 military coup that ousted President Mugabe and his government from power and violently targeted us and other comrades linked with the s-called G40 – we associated ourselves and used the hashtag ‘Zanu PF Must Go (#ZanuPFMustGo), in our public messaging and communication,” wrote the duo.

“Whereas we stopped using the hashtag and disassociated ourselves from it quite some time back, it is our considered judgments that we owe you a long overdue apology for having used the hashtag and for having associated ourselves with it in the first place.

“Accordingly and on this day 15 November 2022, we hereby apologise to all of you Comrades most sincerely and with profound regret for our wrong use of – and ill-advised association with – the hashtag ‘Zanu PG Must Go’ (#ZanuPFMustGo).”