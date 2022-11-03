WATCH: Trevor Dongo – Love Story Part 2 (Official Video) ft. Hillzy

Smooth crooner Trevor Dongo teams up with the versatile Hillzy for this mid-tempo song Love Story Part 2 produced by GangstaMadeIt and MacDee.

The song borrows elements from contemporary African pop elements while the vocals and melodies of the 2 artists harken back to the pure R&B that was popular during Trevor Dongo’s introduction to the music scene in the early 2000s.

Hillzy once again displays his dexterity with his unique verse and bridge where he effortlessly switches between a falsetto tone and romantic raps that would have any girl calling her Tete (Aunt).

The video for Love Story is as clean and impressive as the song. Directed by Space Images Zimbabwe, the video was shot in one location featuring multiple clean yet simple shots of the artists that allow the viewer to focus more on the song’s lyrics and melody.