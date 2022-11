WATCH: Baba Harare goes mellow with ‘Madhunamtuna’ [Official Video]

Brand new video from Baba Harare for the song “Madhunamtuna” off the album “Zimbabwean Giant”.

The video was directed by Zorro and produced by Nyasha Timbe.

According to one fan in the comments “This is the best album for 2022…Baba Harare carrying the whole music industry on his shoulders.”