Travel restrictions won’t stop Zimbabweans – VIDEO

Zimbabweans living in Johannesburg say they’re trying to go back home – despite that country’s decision to close its borders to ordinary travellers.

This time of the year, hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans who live in South Africa make their way back home for the holiday season. But not this year though – because anyone entering Zimbabwe must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days — at their own expense. The move is aimed at preventing the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant – which has seen the infection rate soar in South Africa, especially in Gauteng.