Edward Zuma unhappy with court’s ruling that his father returns to jail – WATCH

There have been mixed reactions to the Pretoria High Court’s judgment ordering that former President Jacob Zuma returns to prison for the completion of his 15-month sentence. It ruled that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser’s decision to place Zuma on medical parole was unlawful.

This follows Zuma’s sentence for contempt of court after he refused to continue to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Fraser released the former President on medical parole against the advice of the Medical Parole Board. The court declared that the time Zuma was out of jail on medical parole should not be counted for the fulfilment of his sentence.