Chamisa says SA should assist Zimbabwe overcome its challenges – SABC

The leader of Zimbabwe’s former MDC Alliance, Nelson Chamisa, who has since launched a new party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says South Africa must assist its neighbour to address its economic and political challenges.

Chamisa says if not, Zimbabweans will continue to cross the border to South Africa seeking greener pastures and political asylum.

Speaking to SABC News International Editor, Sophie Mokoena, Chamisa also called on leaders on the continent to address the current challenge of coups in West Africa.