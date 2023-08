Addressing journalists in Harare on Wednesday evening, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said the delay in the delivery of ballot papers was a “clear case of voter suppression, a classic case of Stone Age, antiquated, analogue rigging.”

Chamisa was, however, confident of winning as he told his supporters that: “Funny games or no funny games, our victory is certain. We are going to continue to insist on a credible election and making sure we have a legitimate result out of this election.”