WATCH: Nelson Chamisa final rally in Harare’s “Freedom Square”

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa addressed thousands of party supporters on Monday at what they have dubbed “Freedom Square” in Harare.

Chamisa said he was confident of winning the upcoming election.

“Zimbabwe, my hands are clean. I’ve never spilled blood. I challenge ED to say the same.

“I challenge Mnangagwa to a televised debate even tomorrow. It’s not too late. Mnangagwa, you produce your CV, I produce mine. You tell us about your plans, I also speak about mine.”