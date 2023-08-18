WATCH: Lance Guma speaks to Thomas Mapfumo in Leicester, UK

For over 48 minutes, Nehanda TV Managing Editor Lance Guma speaks to Zimbabwean music legend Thomas Mapfumo at the Novotel in Leicester, United Kingdom.

As usual Mapfumo pulls no punches as he reflects on his distinguished music career, family life, fight against oppression in Zimbabwe and looming retirement plans. He explains what made him dump doing covers of singers like Elvis Presley and Mick Jagger to singing Chimurenga music in Shona.

He has interesting anecdotes of the time he met General Constantino Chiwenga and how he knew Chiwenga would be a problem later on, why President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a bad leader, his relationship with Oliver Mtukudzi and how he recruited guitarist Gilbert Zvamaida from Zig Zag band.