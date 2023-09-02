Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
FeaturedNewsPolitics

Thomas Mapfumo urges protests in response to rigged elections in Zimbabwe

By Nehanda TV 10,919

Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo urges protests in response to rigged elections in Zimbabwe. Mapfumo says 43 years of Zanu PF rule will only end if people take to the streets and reclaim their freedom, “get out of your houses and demonstrate” he says.

He says USD$15 billion was looted and Zimbabweans kept quiet and then the Gold Mafia scandal erupted this year and again Zimbabweans kept quiet he says.

Mapfumo reiterates his previous message that elections are a waste of time because the current regime simply hand over results for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to announce.

You might also like More from author
Comments