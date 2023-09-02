Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo urges protests in response to rigged elections in Zimbabwe. Mapfumo says 43 years of Zanu PF rule will only end if people take to the streets and reclaim their freedom, “get out of your houses and demonstrate” he says.

He says USD$15 billion was looted and Zimbabweans kept quiet and then the Gold Mafia scandal erupted this year and again Zimbabweans kept quiet he says.

Mapfumo reiterates his previous message that elections are a waste of time because the current regime simply hand over results for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to announce.