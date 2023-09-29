Trending right now: Ndichatarisa – Gemma Griffiths (Official Visualiser)

Ndichatarisa by Gemma Griffiths is trending right now on TikTok and other social media platforms. This is the Official Visualiser for the song released today.

Fans from across the world have created nearly 10,000 TikTok videos inspired by the track, propelling both Gemma and the hashtag #Ndichatarisa (with over 1.3 million mentions) to the top trending spots.

The song’s magnetic charm is igniting a global frenzy in just five days.

“Ndichatarisa”, a powerful testament to Gemma’s unshakable faith, weaves spirituality into music’s very fabric. Its profound lyrics, “I will look to you when life is heavy,” deliver a message of hope, boundless resilience, and unwavering trust.

Gemma’s soul-soothing vocals, coupled with the emotionally charged melody, create a musical haven where listeners can find solace during life’s challenges.

Drawing from her profound storytelling talent and a deep passion for crafting poignant narratives, “Ndichatarisa” is an emotional symphony that will leave an indelible mark on every heart it touches.

Gemma said “I penned ‘Ndichatarisa’ during a period of profound setbacks in my life. I felt lost amidst the turmoil, but as always, music became my refuge. It reminded me that even in life’s darkest moments, strength and guidance can be found through faith.

“I cried out to God, feeling unable to navigate the path to healing alone, and in Him, I found peace. ‘Ndichatarisa’ was my prayer, a part of my healing process, and I hope it resonates with others during times of pain.”