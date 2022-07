Charlie Kay joins forces with fellow Zimbabwean multi-award-winning songbird, Gemma Griffiths and one of South Africa’s most formidable talents – Cassper Nyovest on a confident, infectious Afropop-infused banger.

Shot in London, the accompanying video for ‘Solo’ is directed by Lutch Media (Davido, LAX), the team behind the GRM Daily Duppy series and reveals a stellar cast of influencers from the Southern African music scene.