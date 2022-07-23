WATCH: Susan Mutami details her affairs with top Zanu PF officials

In case you missed it and want to watch the whole expose, controversial Australia based Susan Mutami spent nearly 3 hours on Twitter Spaces on Friday detailing her alleged affairs with top Zanu PF officials and cabinet ministers, including her claims she was sexually abused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when she was only 15 years old.

Mutami went further to explosively allege that she had an affair with the late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo and that Mnangagwa clashed several times with Moyo over her.

She claims she has a child with Moyo who in November 2017 showed up on State TV, the ZBC, to announce the military coup that toppled the late President Robert Mugabe.