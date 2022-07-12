Tayo Aina; “He Left the UK to Build the Biggest Drink Company in Nigeria is another episode of my promoting Africa series where I feature black entrepreneurs all across Africa who have built successful businesses and they tell us how they did it.”

Today’s episode is Mr. Lanre Akinlagun who is a Nigerian entrepreneur building a Multimillion-Dollar Drink Company in Nigeria. He tells us why he left the UK and how he was able to build his business in Nigeria and some of the challenges he has faced on his entrepreneurial journey.