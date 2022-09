South Africa based Zimbabwean singer Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro, affectionately known as Sha Sha, releases her new music video for the track Themba Lami.

Hailed by many as “the queen of amapiano”, her career began in 2011, at the age of 19 and later was discovered by Audius Mtawarira.

She later gained popularity for her collaborations with South African amapiano producers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small among others.