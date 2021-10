Kwale is a place in Kenya where I found myself returning over and over as I travelled the East coast of Africa. It represented a safe haven built on familiarity, and whenever I was longing for home but too far away I would go back to Kwale, and that comfort of knowing a place so well, gave me solace. In Kwale I found the words to this song, I wrote them on a sandy beach, and now I finally get to share them with you all.