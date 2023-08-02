WATCH: Passion Java interview on the streets of London with Lance Guma

After a 30 minute interview inside a posh hotel in central London, Nehanda TV Managing Editor Lance Guma continues his chat with the controversial and flamboyant Prophet Passion Java on the streets of London. His “Personal Assistant” DJ Towers joins the chat towards the end.

The “interview after the interview” centres on a variety of topics that sees Java claim sensationally claim that Zimbabweans in the Diaspora are struggling financially and must come back to Zimbabwe. This is despite his own family being based in the United States of America.