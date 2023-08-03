WATCH: Moments before Zanu PF thugs stone CCC activist to death in Glen Norah

Watch the shocking moment Zanu PF thugs are filmed stoning a campaign truck belonging to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and killing activist Tinashe Chitsunge near the Tanaka Grounds in Glen Norah, Harare.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident but he seemingly avoided citing that the incident was connected to political violence as law enforcement agents were still carrying out investigations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms an incident of public violence in Riverside area, Glen Norah near Tanaka Grounds, Harare on 03rd August 2023 at 1300 hours.

“One person is confirmed dead as a result of the clashes. The scene is being attended by all relevant Police sections. A detailed statement will be issued in due course,” Nyathi said.