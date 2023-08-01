Policeman armed with AK47 tears down CCC posters in Beitbridge

A policeman armed with an AK47 rifle is accused of tearing down campaign posters belonging to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) at a toll gate in Beitbridge.

ZANUPF’s self-evident abuse of State institutions continues to play out in the public as happened here in Beitbrige where a police man with an AK 47 was accused by CCC members of tearing down their posters. Police officers are supposed to uphold the Rule of Law and not… pic.twitter.com/4pScnVevf4 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 1, 2023

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono tweeted a video of the incident and said “Zanu PF’s self-evident abuse of State institutions continues to play out in the public as happened here in Beitbridge.”

“Police officers are supposed to uphold the Rule of Law and not participate in party politics!” he remarked.