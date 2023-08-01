Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Policeman armed with AK47 tears down CCC posters in Beitbridge

By Nehanda TV 24,613

A policeman armed with an AK47 rifle is accused of tearing down campaign posters belonging to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) at a toll gate in Beitbridge.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono tweeted a video of the incident and said “Zanu PF’s self-evident abuse of State institutions continues to play out in the public as happened here in Beitbridge.”

“Police officers are supposed to uphold the Rule of Law and not participate in party politics!” he remarked.

