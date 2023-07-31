Zanu-PF’s Christopher Mutsvangwa in bizarre interview on Newzroom Afrika

After a disastrous performance by the wife, Monica, a few weeks ago on the SABC in South Africa, it was the turn of Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa to deliver another bizarre interview on Newzroom Afrika DStv channel 405.

In this heated exchange Newzroom Afrika’s Xoli Mngambi asks Mutsvangwa why there are millions of Zimbabweans living all over the world if the country is as rich as he claimed.

Mutsvangwa meanwhile claims in his response “an educated population can go into any country.”