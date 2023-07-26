WATCH: Lance Guma interviews Prophet Passion Java in London
Nehanda TV Managing Editor Lance Guma sits down for a one on one interview with the controversial and flamboyant Prophet Passion Java in central London.
How does Java balance showing off his wealth in such a sea of poverty in Zimbabwe? Why does he support a President and government that prioritises posh cars for chiefs and fancy airports when there is no paracetamol in hospitals.
The interview also delves into his personal controversies among many other issues.