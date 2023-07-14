WATCH: Saviour Kasukuwere campaign team scoff at ‘coward’ Mnangagwa

The campaign team of independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being a coward after his regime instigated a court challenge to have the former minister removed from the ballot paper for next months elections.

During a press conference in Harare, lawyer Harrison Nkomo, Chief Election Agent Jaqueline Sande and National Convenor Godfrey Tsenengamu took turns to speak on their appeal to the Supreme Court which they argued effectively set aside the judgement of the High Court to block Kasukuwere from standing.

Sande told the media on Thursday that: “There is no reasonable appellant court which can sustain the findings of the lower court which is the High Court.”

Tsenengamu, Kasukuwere’s chief convenor, accused Mnangagwa of being afraid of the election. He further stated that his leader had support in and outside Zanu-PF.

“Our message is very clear that as a people, we have the right to elect a leader of our choice and that leader happens to be none other than Cde Saviour Kasukuwere.

“Because of elements of cowardice in the current leadership which is running like a headless chicken because they are not sure of what will happen on the 23rd of August because they are very aware that Cde Kasukuwere enjoys support even from within Zanu-PF and from without Zanu-PF.

“The leadership of Zanu-PF doesn’t know who to trust anymore. They think that, by cancelling July from the calendar, they will stop a cold spell. This is not going to happen, Cde Kasukuwere will be here. His foot soldiers are on the ground and we are forging ahead,” he said.