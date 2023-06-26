Top soldier leaks government secrets, speaks on Itai Dzamara abduction

A leaked audio features a Zimbabwean soldier who claims he was trained in the Special Air Service (SAS) and has information on how and why journalist Itai Dzamara was abducted on 9 March 2015 and what later happened to him.

The soldier also goes into detail about how members of the feared unit are recruited and trained and how they are assigned to carry out various assignments.

He claims street kids are rounded up from the streets of Zimbabwe and used for live drills on how to kill a person and their bodies subsequently dumped in Kariba to be eaten by lions.