Saviour Kasukuwere’s media briefing on the roadmap to a better Zimbabwe

Former Zanu PF political commissar and cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere gave a media briefing in South Africa, covered LIVE by the SABC, where he gave his roadmap to a better Zimbabwe.

Addressing a press conference in South Africa on Thursday afternoon, the former Zanu-PF political commissar accused Mnangagwa’s sons of looting the country’s natural resources.

“Yes Mnangagwa has failed. He has no knowledge of how to do it. And if you look at how processes are done where just a few are making it, taking over all resources. His children run around the country.

“Wherever there is a gold opportunity that has been discovered, they make sure they are there. We take a great exception to that behavior,” he said.