Chiwenga discredits misinformation, defends relations with China – VIDEO

Nothing can stop the continuous development of bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China, Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said. Chiwenga says China and Zimbabwe are comprehensive strategic partners of cooperation
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Nothing can stop the continuous development of bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China, Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said. Chiwenga says China and Zimbabwe are comprehensive strategic partners of cooperation